Youth Conclave 2026 highlights youth engagement, 6 organisations awarded
For years, youth in Bangladesh have been calling for more meaningful roles in decision-making rather than just being consulted.
The Youth Conclave 2026, held at the Bangladesh Military Museum, brought together young leaders, policymakers and civil society to address this gap and push for more meaningful youth participation in governance and civic spaces.
Organised by Plan International Bangladesh in partnership with Prothom Alo, the day-long conclave focused on moving beyond “tick-box” participation and ensuring that young people can positively influence real decisions.
Gazi Md Saifuzzaman, director general (Grade-1), Department of Youth Development (DYD) said, “Around 7.5 million young people have received free training from the Department of Youth Development, and many have also been provided with loan support. As a result, youth participation in the agriculture and fisheries sectors has increased, and this is playing a significant role in reducing unemployment.”
The highlight of the conclave was the Youth Equality Award 2026, where six youth-led organisations were recognised for their work across key thematic areas of Plan International Bangladesh.
The awardees Jeans2Totes, Youth Action for Development, Coastal Education & Diversity Improvement Organization, FFCRJ Youth Development Organization, CapeC, and Noboprobhaat Foundation were selected for their innovative, community-driven solutions led by young people.
The Department of Youth Development (DYD) collaborated with Plan International Bangladesh in initiating and supporting the Youth Equality Award, reinforcing a joint commitment to promoting meaningful youth leadership and participation.
Kabita Bose, country director, Plan International Bangladesh said, “There are around 45 million young people in Bangladesh who have led every movement and change. We are working to strengthen their voices, leadership, and ability to create impact. Today’s award-winning youth-led organisations represent that hope and will inspire others to follow their path.”
The first panel, “Youth Voice in Governance,” focused on how young people can move beyond being consulted to actually influencing policies and decisions.
Speakers stressed the need to create structured and continuous opportunities within institutions so that youth engagement is not limited to one-off consultations but becomes part of regular governance processes.
The second panel, “From Tokenism to Meaningful Youth Engagement,” addressed the reality of superficial participation and why it persists.
Speakers pointed out key barriers such as gender inequality, urban–rural divides and limited access for marginalised youth, and emphasised that meaningful engagement requires deliberate, collective efforts to ensure youth voices are genuinely considered in decision-making.
The conclave concluded with a strong call for institutions to move from symbolic engagement to shared decision-making.
Organisers emphasised that the Youth Equality Award is not just a recognition platform but a step towards shifting resources and responsibility to young people.
The six award-winning organisations will now implement their projects with continued mentoring and support, while the organisers aim to take forward the discussions from the conclave into policy dialogues and programme design.
As discussions at the conclave made clear, meaningful youth engagement is no longer optional, it is essential for building inclusive and responsive systems.