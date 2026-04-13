Youth Conclave 2026 highlights youth engagement, 6 organisations awarded

For years, youth in Bangladesh have been calling for more meaningful roles in decision-making rather than just being consulted.

The Youth Conclave 2026, held at the Bangladesh Military Museum, brought together young leaders, policymakers and civil society to address this gap and push for more meaningful youth participation in governance and civic spaces.

Organised by Plan International Bangladesh in partnership with Prothom Alo, the day-long conclave focused on moving beyond “tick-box” participation and ensuring that young people can positively influence real decisions.