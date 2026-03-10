Roundtable on Women's Day
"Mentorship, partnerships and collective impact have never been more important"
International School Dhaka marked International Women's Day 2026 with a roundtable that brought together inspirational women leaders from a range of backgrounds and sectors, says a press release.
The discussion, ‘Give to Gain: Empowering Women, Empowering the Nation,’ focused on what collaboration, mentorship and resource-sharing can realistically achieve, and what still stands in the way.
The panel spoke about getting more girls into the traditionally male STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), closing the leadership gap in both private and public sectors, and what women-led initiatives are already doing and could do more of around employment and economic independence.
Among the participants were Sayma Shawkat, managing director of ASK Telecom Ltd, a telecommunications solutions provider, and director at Gears Group, a technology services company, and BACCO, the Bangladesh Association of Contact Center and Outsourcing; Sarah Karim, founder of Sarah Karim Couture, a luxury fashion label; Anna Yang, robotics teacher at International School Dhaka; Amna Rahman, board vice president of Thrive, a nonprofit supporting underprivileged communities; Sadia Moyeen, board member and senior advisor at Thrive and director of Moyeen Foundation, a social development organisation, and proprietor of La Belle Beauty Salon; and Zarin Rashid, director of TRZ Garments, a garment manufacturing company, and director at BAYLA, the Bangladesh Apparel Youth Leaders Association.
Anna Yang, robotics teacher at ISD, made the case for encouraging more women to join STEM early on.
She said, “STEM education is critical for empowering the next generation of girls. We must give them the independence to explore their interests and the confidence to try new things. It is important that they understand that making mistakes is part of the learning process and that failure can sometimes be a precursor to innovation and leadership.”
Speaking of the role that the private sector can play in empowering young girls through technology and education, Sayma Shawkat said, “There are still many girls who lack access to basic technology and gadgets, especially in rural areas where a single computer can be a barrier. Education and training are essential to unlocking opportunities for them. The private sector can play a crucial role by investing in skills development and creating pathways for young girls to gain confidence and enter the workforce.”
Panelists also talked about how cross-sector collaboration between education, business, and social organisations can create better mentorship opportunities and expand channels for women to advance as professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders.
The roundtable was moderated by Towhida Afsar, Primary Years Programme (PYP) coordinator at ISD, with opening remarks delivered by Faresta Ali Malick, corporate relations representative at ISD.
ISD is home to many inspiring women who contribute to the school's community every day. These include educators and leaders as well as students and over 300 women alumni pursuing their dreams.
The school offers support to all members of the academic staff as well as students through inclusive learning, mentorship and scholarship opportunities.
One such example is Humaira Afia Orthy, an ISD student who, after studying under the national curriculum, joined ISD’s IB Diploma Program on scholarship, reflecting a small glimpse of what becomes possible when ambition meets opportunity.