"Mentorship, partnerships and collective impact have never been more important"

Anna Yang, robotics teacher at ISD, made the case for encouraging more women to join STEM early on.

She said, “STEM education is critical for empowering the next generation of girls. We must give them the independence to explore their interests and the confidence to try new things. It is important that they understand that making mistakes is part of the learning process and that failure can sometimes be a precursor to innovation and leadership.”

Speaking of the role that the private sector can play in empowering young girls through technology and education, Sayma Shawkat said, “There are still many girls who lack access to basic technology and gadgets, especially in rural areas where a single computer can be a barrier. Education and training are essential to unlocking opportunities for them. The private sector can play a crucial role by investing in skills development and creating pathways for young girls to gain confidence and enter the workforce.”

Panelists also talked about how cross-sector collaboration between education, business, and social organisations can create better mentorship opportunities and expand channels for women to advance as professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders.