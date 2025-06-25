100 young Bangladeshis committed to championing Commonwealth values

Around 100 young leaders from across Bangladesh have pledged to champion the values of the Commonwealth Charter, following a two-day workshop in Dhaka from 23 to 24 June 2025.

The Commonwealth Secretariat organised the workshop in partnership with Bangladesh’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The workshop aimed to provide participants with a deeper understanding of the values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter, including democracy, human rights and freedom of expression.

Participants, who came from diverse backgrounds, including media, civil society, minority groups and academia, are already playing positive roles in their communities.

Through case studies and group discussions, participants examined how the values apply to the Bangladeshi context and developed action plans to promote them through their work.

They pledged actions, such as encouraging first-time voters to register, creating forums to amplify the voices of marginalised groups, especially women, serving as neutral facilitators to resolve local conflicts, and advocating for inclusion in policymaking.