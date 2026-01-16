Orange Corners Bangladesh announces next 3-year phase to boost youth entrepreneurship
Orange Corners Bangladesh, a global initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, has officially announced the launch of its next phase, extending the programme from 2026 to 2028, reports a press release.
The announcement was made at a high-level convening organised by YY Ventures at Grameen telecom Bhaban, which also marked the graduation of Cohort 5 and the onboarding of Cohort 6.
Implemented by YY Ventures, the upcoming three-year phase will deepen support for young entrepreneurs across Bangladesh, with a stronger focus on ecosystem engagement, expanded incubation and acceleration support, and clearer pathways to investment for youth-led businesses.
The extension reinforces Orange Corners Bangladesh’s commitment to building sustainable businesses that contribute to job creation and long-term economic growth.
Since its launch in 2023, Orange Corners Bangladesh has supported over 70 early-stage enterprises across diverse sectors, including circular economy, agriculture, water, ICT, education, and health.
With a strong emphasis on youth leadership, women entrepreneurs, and founders from regions beyond Dhaka, the programme has played a key role in expanding access to entrepreneurship support nationwide.
The event convened Dutch and Bangladeshi private sector leaders, investors, public sector representatives, mentors, partners, and entrepreneurs to reflect on the programme’s progress and future direction, while strengthening connections between the private sector and youth-led enterprises supported through Orange Corners Bangladesh.
Opening the event, Joris van Bommel, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bangladesh, stated, “The Netherlands is proud to invest in young entrepreneurs building businesses with both economic and social impact. [Orange Corners] remains a flagship example of how supporting young changemakers contributes to Bangladesh’s long-term development.”
Representing the Government of Bangladesh, Ashik Chowdhury, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration in advancing entrepreneurship and economic development.
He remarked, “We need young entrepreneurs outside the established system to identify the real problems in the local marketplace so that the government and the country can address them effectively.”
Addressing the young entrepreneurs, he also said, “Some of the problems that government advisers are struggling to solve might actually have solutions sitting right here - among you, the young changemakers.”
The convening celebrated the graduation of Cohort 5 while welcoming Cohort 6, creating opportunities for knowledge-sharing and early engagement across the entrepreneurship ecosystem.
As Orange Corners Bangladesh enters its next three-year phase, the programme will continue strengthening Bangladesh’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by supporting youth-led businesses with the tools, networks, and capital needed to scale sustainably.