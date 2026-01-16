Orange Corners Bangladesh announces next 3-year phase to boost youth entrepreneurship

Implemented by YY Ventures, the upcoming three-year phase will deepen support for young entrepreneurs across Bangladesh, with a stronger focus on ecosystem engagement, expanded incubation and acceleration support, and clearer pathways to investment for youth-led businesses.

The extension reinforces Orange Corners Bangladesh’s commitment to building sustainable businesses that contribute to job creation and long-term economic growth.

Since its launch in 2023, Orange Corners Bangladesh has supported over 70 early-stage enterprises across diverse sectors, including circular economy, agriculture, water, ICT, education, and health.

With a strong emphasis on youth leadership, women entrepreneurs, and founders from regions beyond Dhaka, the programme has played a key role in expanding access to entrepreneurship support nationwide.