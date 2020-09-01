Virus despair forces girls across Asia into child marriage

At 18, Lia is still underage but has already been married twice. Her first union was forced on her after she was seen alone with the man who was not a relative—taboo in the conservative region of West Sulawesi in Indonesia where she lives.

The community insisted she wed the man despite a three-decade age gap.

She escaped that unhappy situation and found new love, but her dreams of a high-flying career have been put on hold once more.

With little access to family planning advice, she became pregnant during lockdown. Her family insisted she marry the 21-year-old father.

“I used to dream of becoming a flight attendant,” recalls the teen, who asked that her real name not be used.

“But she failed and ended up in the kitchen,” interrupts her new husband Randi, who has not declared their nuptials to authorities.

Shattered dreams

Indonesia, which has one of the highest rates of child marriage in the world according to UNICEF, last year raised the legal age for wedlock from 16 to 19 for both sexes in a bid to tackle the problem.

But there are loopholes—local religious courts can approve such unions.

Indonesia’s Islamic authorities officially permitted more than 33,000 child marriages between January and June of this year, compared to a total of 22,000 for the whole of 2019, according to the Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection ministry.

Indian leader Narendra Modi has also said the country will raise its marriage age—up from 18 to 21, but Girls, Not Brides says such moves are tough to enforce and do not address the root causes.

In Vietnam, the legal age to wed is 18, but UNICEF says one in ten girls are married before. Amongst ethnic groups the figure is almost double that.

Local charity Blue Dragon say they have seen girls as young as 14 get married and child unions increase since schools closed due to the pandemic.

May, 15, who is from the northern Hmong hill tribes, married her 25-year-old construction worker boyfriend in June after getting pregnant as the virus swept the country.

Her parents could not afford to keep her and the baby, so she moved six hours away to her husband’s family farm.

“They’re farmers and they could not earn enough for us,” she explains.

Now, instead of homework, she does housework and helps harvest the crops.

“I don’t think much about my future,” she admits.

UNICEF says ending child marriage will help break intergenerational cycles of poverty.

It states: “Empowered and educated girls are better able to nourish and care for their children, leading to healthier, smaller families. When girls are allowed to be girls, everybody wins.”