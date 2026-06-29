Prime Bank’s “Empowering Youth” held at IUBAT

The program reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to nurturing future-ready talent by bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world financial insights.

MM Mahbub Hasan, senior vice president & head of Financial Inclusion and School Banking at Prime Bank, served as the keynote speaker.

He emphasised that financial inclusion transcends basic account opening; it is a holistic process aimed at expanding economic opportunities, reducing inequality, and ensuring sustainable participation.

He also shared practical insights on financial literacy and effective money management, highlighting their pivotal role in achieving long-term personal and professional success.