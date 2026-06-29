Prime Bank’s “Empowering Youth” held at IUBAT
Prime Bank PLC, in collaboration with the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) and its IUBAT Business Society, recently organised a seminar titled “Financial Inclusion: Engaging & Inspiring Youth in Banking” under its flagship industry-academia collaboration initiative, ‘PrimeAcademia, reports a press release.
The program reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to nurturing future-ready talent by bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world financial insights.
MM Mahbub Hasan, senior vice president & head of Financial Inclusion and School Banking at Prime Bank, served as the keynote speaker.
He emphasised that financial inclusion transcends basic account opening; it is a holistic process aimed at expanding economic opportunities, reducing inequality, and ensuring sustainable participation.
He also shared practical insights on financial literacy and effective money management, highlighting their pivotal role in achieving long-term personal and professional success.
Md Imran Hossain, senior vice president & regional head of Branches Distribution Network at Prime Bank, conducted an engaging session on career development and corporate readiness.
He equipped students with essential skills and professional perspectives required to excel in today’s competitive banking and corporate landscape.
Prof M Mahmudur Rahman, pro vice-chancellor of IUBAT, graced the event as the chief guest.
He underscored the importance of strengthening industry-academia collaboration to better prepare students for the evolving professional environment.
Hasanuzzaman Tushar, associate professor and BBA Coordinator of IUBAT Business School, was also present at the event.
The seminar saw enthusiastic participation from students and faculty, serving as a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange and discussions on the future of inclusive banking in Bangladesh. Through PrimeAcademia, Prime Bank continues its mission to empower the youth by connecting academia with practical financial solutions and fostering future-ready career opportunities for the next generation.