‘Youth Employability Summit 2026’ successfully organised by DUCSU and Skill Jobs
The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), in collaboration with Skill Jobs, successfully organised the ‘Youth Employability Summit 2026’ on 16 May 2026 at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban, University of Dhaka, reports a press release. The theme of the summit was ‘Skill is the Future’.
Md Sabur Khan, chairman of Daffodil Group, attended the event as the chief guest and keynote speaker. The programme was chaired by KM Hasan Ripon, executive director of Daffodil Skills & Employment Ecosystem. Distinguished guests included Faizur Rahman Khan, managing director of bti (building technology and ideas ltd); Syed Alamgir, former CEO of Meghna Group FMCG & Akij Venture; and Md Abu Shadik (Shadik Kayem), vice president of DUCSU.
The summit featured a special masterclass titled ‘Rise Again: Phoenix Leadership for Future Leaders’ conducted by internationally renowned leadership trainer Quazi M Ahmed. Another masterclass titled ‘Winning Mindset: Mental Skills for Future Career’ was conducted by serial entrepreneur, writer, founder and builder Asif Iqbal.
The Micro talk sessions included: Iqbal Bahar Zahid, founder, Nijer bolar moto akta golpo foundation — ‘How to Become an Entrepreneur’; GM Kamrul Hasan, CEO of the Igloo Category, Abdul Monem Ltd — ‘Route to Success’; Md Golam Rabby (Aryan), CEO of Amar Securities — ‘Money Matters: Smart Financial Habits’; Md Tajdin Hasan, chief business officer, The Daily Star — ‘Personal Branding Strategy’; Tanvir Shariar Rimon, CEO of Rancon FC Properties Ltd — ‘Modern Leadership and Business Growth Mindset’; Tahera Islam Samida, certified wellness coach — ‘Physical Fitness for Career Success’.
A special HR leaders panel discussion titled ‘Career Readiness and Future Skills for Industry Demand’ was also held during the summit. The panelists included: Quazi Nafis Ahmed, head of Talent Acquisition, Banglalink; Laila Naznin, head of HR & Admin, Star Cineplex; Nure A Khan, founder of HR Club Bangladesh & Head of HR (JIP); Shantanu Ray, head of HR, Astha Feed Industries Ltd; Ahmed Sharif Kabir, head of HR, LIVENZA Group (BYD, Lesso Institute); Aleya Aktar, director of Ethical Sourcing & CSR, SusNext Ltd.
The day-long event featured keynote sessions, career talks, networking opportunities, corporate gaming, a magic show, live quizzes, and digital certificate activities. Around 400 registered participants attended the summit. Digital certificates were distributed through an online quiz process.
On behalf of the organisers, Md Majharul Islam, career development secretary of DUCSU, and Shahanur Alom Zibon, team lead of Skill Jobs, stated that such initiatives for youth skill development, employability enhancement, and industry connection would continue in the future.
The organisers believe that ‘Youth Employability Summit 2026’ is not just an event, but a platform where young people can learn, connect, and prepare themselves for the future.