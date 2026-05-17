‘Youth Employability Summit 2026’ successfully organised by DUCSU and Skill Jobs

A special HR leaders panel discussion titled ‘Career Readiness and Future Skills for Industry Demand’ was also held during the summit. The panelists included: Quazi Nafis Ahmed, head of Talent Acquisition, Banglalink; Laila Naznin, head of HR & Admin, Star Cineplex; Nure A Khan, founder of HR Club Bangladesh & Head of HR (JIP); Shantanu Ray, head of HR, Astha Feed Industries Ltd; Ahmed Sharif Kabir, head of HR, LIVENZA Group (BYD, Lesso Institute); Aleya Aktar, director of Ethical Sourcing & CSR, SusNext Ltd.

The day-long event featured keynote sessions, career talks, networking opportunities, corporate gaming, a magic show, live quizzes, and digital certificate activities. Around 400 registered participants attended the summit. Digital certificates were distributed through an online quiz process.

On behalf of the organisers, Md Majharul Islam, career development secretary of DUCSU, and Shahanur Alom Zibon, team lead of Skill Jobs, stated that such initiatives for youth skill development, employability enhancement, and industry connection would continue in the future.

The organisers believe that ‘Youth Employability Summit 2026’ is not just an event, but a platform where young people can learn, connect, and prepare themselves for the future.