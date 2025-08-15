2026 Commonwealth Youth Awards: Nominations open, Bangladeshis also can apply

To highlight young people making a positive difference in their communities, the Commonwealth Secretariat recently opened nominations for the 2026 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work.

Managed by the Commonwealth Youth Programme, the awards, popularly known as the Commonwealth Youth Awards (CYA), recognise outstanding young changemakers, aged 15-29, from 56 member countries who demonstrate impactful projects that support the achievement of the SDGs.

Each year, an outstanding entrant is named Commonwealth Young Person of the Year, with regional awards given for Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, Canada, and the Pacific.