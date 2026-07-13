BRAC and LEGO Foundation launch SPLASH for children affected by humanitarian crises

It was noted that more than 473 million children worldwide are currently living in conflict-affected and humanitarian settings, while more than 52 million children remain out of school.

Access to education, protection and mental health and psychosocial support remains severely limited in these contexts. Through the five-year, USD 50 million partnership between BRAC and the LEGO Foundation, 400,000 children and adolescents affected by humanitarian crises in Bangladesh and Uganda will receive support.

The partnership will also strengthen the capacities of parents and teachers to create nurturing environments that support children's learning and development.

Addressing the opening session, Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain said, "Every child and adolescent deserves to feel safe, valued and have a sense of belonging, and it is our shared responsibility to engage with them in ways that are positive, respectful and nurturing. Our young people are among the nation's greatest assets, and initiatives such as this partnership between BRAC and the LEGO Foundation are an important step towards ensuring children of all ages have the opportunity to thrive. Let us start the habit of giving back: By giving our children the care, support and opportunities they deserve today, we can help nurture the responsible, resilient leaders our country will need tomorrow."