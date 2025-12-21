ISD’s ‘Voice of Change’ opens dialogue on building smart, global communities

In a recent panel discussion held at International School Dhaka (ISD), Bangladesh’s tech leaders, creative professionals and entrepreneurs came together to share insights on building careers in today’s rapidly changing world and preparing students for global opportunities, reports a press release.

Hosted by the leading school, ‘Voice of Change’ brought together a dynamic panel of five distinguished speakers, three of whom are alumni of the school.

Students heard from Toronto-based engineering leader at DoorDash Shehzad Noor Taus; recent Miss Universe Bangladesh, make-up artist Aniqa Alam; entrepreneur and owner of Privé salon chain Nahila Hedayet; businessman, fitness advocate and ISD alumnus Rawan Chowdhury; and economist, entrepreneur and make-up artist Salsabina Shorna.