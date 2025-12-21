ISD’s ‘Voice of Change’ opens dialogue on building smart, global communities
In a recent panel discussion held at International School Dhaka (ISD), Bangladesh’s tech leaders, creative professionals and entrepreneurs came together to share insights on building careers in today’s rapidly changing world and preparing students for global opportunities, reports a press release.
Hosted by the leading school, ‘Voice of Change’ brought together a dynamic panel of five distinguished speakers, three of whom are alumni of the school.
Students heard from Toronto-based engineering leader at DoorDash Shehzad Noor Taus; recent Miss Universe Bangladesh, make-up artist Aniqa Alam; entrepreneur and owner of Privé salon chain Nahila Hedayet; businessman, fitness advocate and ISD alumnus Rawan Chowdhury; and economist, entrepreneur and make-up artist Salsabina Shorna.
Their diverse experiences gave ISD students and parents and the wider community a realistic view of how discipline, creativity, digital literacy and personal ambition create relatable professional pathways.
Speaking about his journey, ISD and University of British Columbia alumnus Shehzad Noor Taus, who has been recognised in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, said: “Learning to code at ten gave me a head start that just kept compounding over the years. When you start early, it becomes a part of who you are – and the people around you play a major role in shaping that path.”
Drawing from her experience in the creative field, alumna Aniqa Alam shared: “What started off as a simple enjoyment of Instagram slowly turned into a place where people could actually take note of my work and invite me into creative spaces which I had never thought of. Today, it's imperative to have a strong social media presence for creative and professional discovery.”
The panel also discussed the practical side of modern work, and the balance between using social media as a tool versus a distraction. Also on the agenda was the role of fitness for physical and mental well-being, and the importance of carving out a specific niche to deliver better, more personalised work.
The discussion resonated strongly with the audience, with students and parents appreciating the opportunity to hear directly from ISD alumni. The interactive Q&A session allowed the guests to explore ideas further by engaging directly with the speakers.
Steve Calland-Scoble, director, ISD, said, “What made this panel especially powerful was seeing how our alumni and community members continue to inspire one another through the experiences they began building at ISD.
The breadth of careers represented here demonstrates the strength of an ISD education – one that opens doors, nurtures confidence, and equips students with the mindset to thrive across industries and borders.”
The event held added significance as ISD recently marked its 25th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of nurturing global learners who go to attend leading universities around the world and build careers across diverse sectors.
ISD plans to continue hosting similar initiatives and remains actively engaged with its alumni, partners, and wider community to create platforms like this for dialogue, collaboration, and shared learning.
