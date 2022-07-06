Young engineer Rana Masud receives Global Youth Leadership Award



He added, “Innovate will organise a design competition of national and international engineering universities in future to showcase the young talented engineers of the country on the world stage. And I believe it will make it easier for our country's engineers to share their experience and skills with engineers from other countries, and to create opportunities for global connectivity and collaboration.”

Rana Masud has a BSc degree in civil engineering from RUET and MSc in the performance-based design of "Tall Building" from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand. He provides green sustainable engineering and performance-based design solutions for high-rise buildings, power plants, LPG Plant, Jetty and Embankment designs in his home country as well as abroad, which will ensure seismic hazard safety of structure with Efficient -Effective-Economical solution. He has played a significant role in the current government's policy of ‘Self-Reliant Bangladesh in Power and Energy Sector’. He and his company (Innovate Engineering and Development) have at various times engaged in engineering consultancy for various public and private power plants of approximately 1000 MW. He was the designer of the first commercially constructed 50 MW solar power plant in Bangladesh. He and his company have already gained experience in conducting full engineering consultancy for power plants in Africa. Due to him and ‘Innovate’, critical industrial engineering solutions are now possible in the country.

Innovate is the only company in the country which provides one-stop engineering solutions including architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical and other construction solutions under one umbrella. He is currently working as a Structural Design Expert for a G2G Project (ESPSN). In his established company, he developed world-class skills by providing job opportunities to young talents and visionaries. He arranges scholarships for young, interested and promising students to pursue subjective degrees on behalf of his organisation. He has also established various educational institutions and social institutions to spread the education.