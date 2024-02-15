PM Hasina leaves for Germany to attend Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today left here for Germany on a three-day official visit to attend the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG-207) carrying the prime minister and her entourage members departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at 11:00am in the morning.

The flight is scheduled to arrive at München Franz Josef Strauss Airport in Munchen of Germany at 17:20 hrs (Munich time).

This is PM’s first foreign visit after assuming office for the record fifth time and fourth in a row.