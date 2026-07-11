Large population, challenges across every sector

Bangladesh is a small country, yet it is home to an immense population. From villages to cities, people are everywhere. This vast population is creating challenges across almost every sector.

Bangladesh is struggling to meet its citizens' basic needs—including food, education and healthcare—and to create sufficient employment opportunities because of its large population.

According to the 2026 population estimate by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the country's population stands at 179.3 million (17.93 crore). The BBS says the population is growing at an annual rate of 1.22 per cent, which means nearly 2 million (20 lakh) more people will be added within a year.

The United Nations regularly publishes the World Population Prospects, which presents the historical trends, current status and future projections of population in every country and region. According to the report, Bangladesh's population could reach nearly 200 million (20 crore) by 2036.