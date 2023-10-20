Fourth batch of uranium for RNPP reaches Rooppur amid tight security 

The fourth consignment of uranium, the nuclear fuel for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, has arrived in Pabna’s Rooppur under special security arrangement.

A convoy carrying the fresh nuclear fuel entered the project area around 9:30 am on Friday.

Confirming the development, Pabna Superintendent of Police Akbar Ali Munshi said upon its arrival in the project area, both Bangladeshis and Russians, who were involved in the project, warmly greeted the convoy.