Prof. Abul Barkat’s 15 minutes inside prison van

Former Janata Bank chairman and retired Dhaka University professor Abul Barkat, who was arrested in a corruption case, was wearing a white T-shirt and blue trousers with a normal sandal.

A police member held his right hand and brought him out from the prison of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court around 5:50 pm. Abul Barkat had a mask on his face. A well-wisher greeted him as soon as the former Janata Bank chairman reached the court premises.

He asked, “Sir, how are you doing?”. Abul Barkat said, “I am well. Stay safe, all of you."

Saying this Abul Barkat kept walking, lowering his head. He was not in handcuffs. However, he was held by two police officials on either side.