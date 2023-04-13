22 years of Ramna bomb blast: Murder case still pending in High Court

Two cases were filed following the deadly bomb attack at the Bangla new year celebration of Chhayanaut at Ramna Batamul in Dhaka 22 years ago.

The trial court had handed down its verdict in one of the two cases in 2014, but it is still waiting to be disposed of at the High Court.

The death reference of eight convicts of the murder case and their appeal challenging the trial court’s verdict came up in the hearing schedule of several High Court benches. But the hearing is yet to be finished due to various issues.