ACC to examine whether Shakib to stay goodwill ambassador

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) secretary Mahbub Hossain on Tuesday said a scrutiny is underway if the ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will remain the goodwill ambassador of ACC.

The newsmen asked the secretary whether the corruption charges brought against Shakib will tarnish the image of ACC or the Bangladesh team skipper, in T20 and Test formats, would hold the post of goodwill ambassador.      

In replying to the query, the secretary said, “Action cannot be taken instantly as the allegation is raised. Give us time and wait a bit. The ACC is looking into the matter."

He said, "As per the contract Shakib signed with us in 2018 as the goodwill ambassador of ACC, he will act in our documentary film free of cost. He acted in a film which was produced in 2018 -- a time when the ACC launched a complaint hotline. Since then, we haven’t produced any documentary."    

The name of the all-rounder came to fore recently for his alleged involvement in share market manipulation, signing a deal with a bet agency and father's name forgery -- the activities that sparked huge criticism across the country from all quarters.

