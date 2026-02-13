Congratulations to my brother Tarique and his party: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its Chairperson Tarique Rahman on their landslide victory in Bangladesh’s national parliamentary election. She conveyed her greetings today, Friday, in a post on social media platform X.
The post appeared on Mamata’s X account at around 1:00 pm Bangladesh time. She wrote, “My heart congratulations, shubhonondon, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people, in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan Mubarak to all of them. For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique-Bhai, his party, and all parties. Pray, you all be well and happy.”
In the same post, Mamata also expressed hope that bilateral relations would continue to remain strong.
Earlier this morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman in a post on Facebook. In his Facebook post, Modi said he warmly congratulated Tarique Rahman for leading the BNP to a decisive victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary election.
Voting in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) election and referendum was completed yesterday, Thursday. Today, Friday, the Election Commission announced the official results for 297 of the 300 seats. The results for Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4 have been withheld and will be announced later, the Commission said. No voting was held in Sherpur-3.
Of the 297 declared seats, the BNP and its allies have secured 212 seats. The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party electoral alliance has won 77 seats, Islami Andolan Bangladesh has secured one seat, and independent candidates have won seven seats.