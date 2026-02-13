Congratulations to my brother Tarique and his party: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its Chairperson Tarique Rahman on their landslide victory in Bangladesh’s national parliamentary election. She conveyed her greetings today, Friday, in a post on social media platform X.

The post appeared on Mamata’s X account at around 1:00 pm Bangladesh time. She wrote, “My heart congratulations, shubhonondon, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people, in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan Mubarak to all of them. For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique-Bhai, his party, and all parties. Pray, you all be well and happy.”

In the same post, Mamata also expressed hope that bilateral relations would continue to remain strong.