Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on election victory
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has extended warm congratulations to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman following the party’s clear victory in the 13th national parliamentary election.
Modi conveyed his message in a post published on his verified Facebook page at 9:35 am on Friday, tagging the verified pages of both Tarique Rahman and the BNP.
Voting for the parliamentary election and the referendum was completed on Thursday. According to unofficial results available by 10:40 am today, the BNP and its allies had secured victory in 182 seats, while Jamaat and its allies won 69 seats.
In his post, Modi said he was offering warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman for leading the BNP to a decisive victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary election.
Addressing Tarique Rahman, Modi wrote, “This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership.”
He also stated that India would continue to support a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh.
The Indian prime minister added, “I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals.”