Ahmed Raihan Nizam of Chattogram passes away

Ahmed Raihan Nizam, a former cricketer, businessman and descendant of Obaidur Rahman Nizam, after whom Chattogram city's OR Nizam Road was named, died in New York on 29 June after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 68.

A brilliant student, he attended Faujdarhat Cadet College before moving to the United States to complete his MBA from Rochester University and later Scranton University.