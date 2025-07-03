Ahmed Raihan Nizam of Chattogram passes away
Ahmed Raihan Nizam, a former cricketer, businessman and descendant of Obaidur Rahman Nizam, after whom Chattogram city's OR Nizam Road was named, died in New York on 29 June after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 68.
A brilliant student, he attended Faujdarhat Cadet College before moving to the United States to complete his MBA from Rochester University and later Scranton University.
Ahmed Raihan Nizam was a passionate sportsman and an accomplished cricketer. Known for his wily left-arm spin bowling, he played for several teams including Bangladesh Railways.
He was the youngest son of late OR Nizam, former Vice Chairman of the Chittagong Municipality in pre-independence Bangladesh.
Ahmed Raihan Nizam returned to Bangladesh to join his family business, Turner Grahams (Bangladesh), founded by his father. He played a central role in managing the company.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Nazneen Anwar of the World Health Organization, and their children – Omar Rasman Nizam and his wife Jennifer Rehana, Amer Razi Nizam and his wife Fariha Ali; and Faria Samreen Nizam, wife of Ikram Mayeen Choudhury and their daughter Inaara.