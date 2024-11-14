Abdullah succumbs to injury sustained during during July-August uprising
Abdullah, 23, a student who was shot on 5 August during the student-led mass uprising has lost the protracted battle for life while undergoing treatment.
Abdullah breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) this morning.
With Abdullah, a total of 767 have died in the movement from 16 July as per Prothom Alo’s count. The government is preparing a comprehensive list of the victims of the July-August movement. On 30 October, the government tally of the deaths was 872.
Abdullah was a student of the political science department at Shaheed Suhrawardy College in Old Dhaka. Cantonment police station’s officer in charge Md Abdul Aleem confirmed the death of Abdullah while undergoing treatment at CMH.
Abdullah’s body has been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for autopsy.
Police sources said Abdullah shit in his forehead in front of Bangshal police station around 7:00pm on 5 August. After around 2-3 hours, he was taken to Mitford Hospital and then to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he underwent a surgery. Abdullah was later discharged but became ill again while staying in his hometown. He was brought to DMCH again and was diagnosed with infection.
As Abdullah’s condition further deteriorated, he was shifted to CMH on 22 August.
Nusrat Jahan, a member of the health sub-committee of Students Against Discrimination, told Prothom Alo that Abdullah for Jashore’s Benapole was active in the student movement since the beginning.