Abdullah succumbs to injury sustained during during July-August uprising

Abdullah, 23, a student who was shot on 5 August during the student-led mass uprising has lost the protracted battle for life while undergoing treatment.

Abdullah breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) this morning.

With Abdullah, a total of 767 have died in the movement from 16 July as per Prothom Alo’s count. The government is preparing a comprehensive list of the victims of the July-August movement. On 30 October, the government tally of the deaths was 872.