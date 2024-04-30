‘Politicians, journalists implicated the most in Digital Security Act’

News reports, court documents, lawyers, victims and relatives of the victims were used as source materials.

The findings were presented at a webinar ‘The Ordeal: Five Years of the Digital Security Act 2018-2023’ that was organised by Centre for Governance Studies, a non-government research organisation Tuesday.

At the wake of criticisms, the government in September last year “amended” the Digital Security Act and rebranded it as Cyber Security Act.

In the webinar, Ali Riaz presented the research findings that showed as many as 4,520 people were accused under the Digital Security Act in the five years while 1,549 were arrested. On average, 24 cases were filed in a month while 26 were arrested.

Politicians featured as the highest percentage of the accused with the number being 32 per cent followed by journalists (29.4 per cent). Nearly 78 per cent of the complainants are involved with the politics of governing Awami League.

Journalists have been implicated the most for publishing news reports. Most of the accused newspersons are from outside of Dhaka.

As many as 190 cases were filed on charges of defaming the prime minister.

Some 908 cases under the Digital Security Act were filed for posting comments on Facebook while the remaining 528 cases filed for hurting religious sentiments.