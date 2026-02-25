Pilkhana tragedy: Murder case awaits final disposal

Seventeen years ago, a brutal and gruesome massacre took place at the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka. Two separate lawsuits were filed in connection with the incident.

In the murder case, both the trial court and the High Court have delivered their verdicts. The case is now awaiting hearing in the Appellate Division for final disposal.

Meanwhile, in the case filed under the explosives act, the trial court is still recording statements of the witnessess.

In the horrific incidents, which took place at the then BDR (now Border Guard Bangladesh – BGB) headquarters at Pilkhana in Dhaka on 25 February 2009, as many as 57 army officers, including the then BDR director general Major General Shakil Ahmed, were killed.

In total, 74 people lost their lives that day. Family members of the military personnel present at Pilkhana also suffered extreme violence.