Large number of BGB personnel deployed to prevent ‘push-ins’ at border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed a large number of troops across the border areas of 26 districts to prevent reported ‘push-in’ attempts by India’s Border Security Force (BSF), involving children and women.

The deployed personnel are patrolling the border in four shifts, maintaining 24-hour surveillance, while local residents are also assisting them in various areas.

Meanwhile, between Wednesday and Saturday, BGB successfully foiled 21 attempted push-ins by the BSF, involving more than 200 people, according to officials.

In this context, the 57th Director General-level border conference between the BGB and BSF is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 8 to 11 June.

Issues including illegal push-ins, killings along the border and broader border management are expected to be discussed at the meeting, BGB officials said.

Senior BGB officials said troops have been deployed to strengthen patrols and intelligence surveillance along the 4,156-kilometre border shared with five Indian states and 26 districts of Bangladesh. Intelligence monitoring has also been enhanced, including by personnel in plainclothes.