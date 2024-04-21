Ministry reviewing allegations over Malaysia labour market
The expatriates welfare and overseas employment ministry has been reviewing various allegations including joblessness of Bangladeshi migrants in Malaysia.
State minister for expatriates welfare and overseas employment ministry, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury and secretary Md Ruhul Amin disclosed this during a view-exchange meeting with newsmen at the conference room of the ministry on Sunday.
UN experts in a statement released on the website of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said many Bangladeshi migrants find on arrival in Malaysia that they do not have employment as promised and are often forced into overstaying their visas. Consequently, these migrants risk arrest, detention, ill-treatment and deportation, the experts said.
When newsmen draw the attention of the state minister about the precarious condition of Bangladeshi migrants, Shafiqur Rahman said accurate information is being collected about the Malaysia labour market.
Secretary Md Ruhul Amin said the statements of the UN experts are being reviewed. Afterwards, the UN agency will be apprised of the matter.
They expressed concern that large sums of money were being generated through the fraudulent recruitment of migrant workers by criminal networks operating between Malaysia and Bangladesh.
He also said a letter has been sent to Malaysia for arranging a meeting of the joint technical committee constituted between two countries so that a detailed discussion can be held over the Malaysian labour market.
Ruhul Amin also said, "We have expressed intention to hold the meeting this month. The involvement of syndicate in the recruitment of the workers may be discussed in the meeting."