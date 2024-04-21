Ministry reviewing allegations over Malaysia labour market

The expatriates welfare and overseas employment ministry has been reviewing various allegations including joblessness of Bangladeshi migrants in Malaysia.

State minister for expatriates welfare and overseas employment ministry, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury and secretary Md Ruhul Amin disclosed this during a view-exchange meeting with newsmen at the conference room of the ministry on Sunday.

UN experts in a statement released on the website of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said many Bangladeshi migrants find on arrival in Malaysia that they do not have employment as promised and are often forced into overstaying their visas. Consequently, these migrants risk arrest, detention, ill-treatment and deportation, the experts said.