SC upholds HC’s stay order or trial proceedings against Pori Moni

The Appellate Division on Monday upheld the High Court order that stayed the trial proceedings against actress Pori Moni in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act, reports UNB.

A three-member bench of the appellate division led by Justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the order following the state's appeal against the HC order.

The court also ordered disposing of the HC rule over charge framing against Pori Moni in six months.