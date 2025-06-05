Eid travel: Passengers throng Saidabad, fare hike alleged

Large crowds of passengers throng Saidabad bus terminal in the capital today, Thursday, the first day of the government holidays for Eid-ul Azha. They are all leaving Dhaka for their homes towns. However, due to traffic congestion on the highways, the buses on many routes are arriving late and leaving late. There are also allegations that fares are being hiked.

At around 10:30am this morning, large crowds of passengers were seen at Saidabad bus counters, most of the passengers waiting for buses. A long queue had formed at a counter of a bus bound for Ramganj, Lakkhipur. One of the waiting passengers said, the bus arrived late and so they have started selling tickets late. They were waiting in the line for tickets.