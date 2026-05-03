8 die in Sylhet truck-pickup collision, all construction workers

Eight people have died in a head-on collision between a truck and a pickup van in Sylhet. The incident occurred at around 6:00 am on Sunday in the Telibazar area of South Surma.

All the deceased were construction workers. At least 12 others were injured.

Authorities have so far identified four of the deceased. They are Md Suruj Ali, 60 from Bhatipara in Dirai upazila of Sunamganj; Munni, 35 from Setti in the same upazila; Md Faridul, 35 from Nurnagar of Dirai; and Md Badrul, 30 from Lalargaon under Jalalabad thana in Sylhet.