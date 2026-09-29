Ganges water-sharing treaty to be discussed by 2 countries’ joint river commission: Jaiswal

The issue of the Ganges Water Treaty between Bangladesh and India will be discussed by the Joint River Commission of the two countries.

Discussions on this treaty are ongoing at the technical levels of both countries.

In response to a question during a briefing by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this.

Recently, Bangladesh's Minister of Water Resources, Md Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee told journalists at an event in Dhaka that Bangladesh wants a new agreement with India on Ganges water distribution.

According to that agreement, water will be distributed equally between the two countries based on entitlement.

He said that the country's interests should be protected by including this 'guarantee clause' in the new agreement.