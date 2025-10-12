What should I do with a safe exit alone? home adviser asks
In response to a statement that advisers are seeking a “safe exit”, home affairs adviser Lt. Gen. (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said he has no reason to do so.
“My sons and daughters are in the country. What am I supposed to do alone about the safe exit? If anyone wants it, that is their personal matter — but what would I do with a safe exit?” he told newspersons after a core committee meeting on the law and order situation at the Secretariat.
Regarding the recovery of stolen firearms, the adviser said he might provide an update at the next meeting after consulting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
“Measures are being taken so that no one can create instability during the next general election period. Not all weapons are recovered immediately — that’s why law enforcement agencies exist. If every weapon were recovered, there would be no need for them,” he said.
The adviser expressed the hope that the upcoming general election would be held smoothly.
When asked whether the trial of accused army personnel would take place while they remain in military custody, or if the ministry had issued any directives, he said, “Whatever the law prescribes will be followed.”
Directives have been issued to deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, Upazila Nirbahi Officers and officers-in-charge to perform their duties impartially during the upcoming national election at the field level, he said.
To ensure security during the parliamentary polls, all risky polling stations will be brought under CCTV surveillance with effective monitoring, he said, adding that an adequate number of body-worn cameras will also be provided for law enforcers and election officials.
Those who performed duties during the 2014, 2018 and 2024 national elections will be avoided as much as possible this time, the adviser said.
Law enforcement patrols and intelligence monitoring will be intensified to prevent any deterioration of law and order centring the election, and training for law enforcement personnel will be completed as quickly as possible, he added.
Meanwhile, some 150,000 police members will receive election duty training across 130 venues in 28 batches. Training for the first batch (6,500 officers) has been completed, while the second batch is underway.
The final phase of police training began on 5 October 2025 and is expected to be completed by 15 January 2026, he said.
“To ensure a smooth voting process, any individual or group attempting to create chaos will be identified and brought under the law. A coordinated action plan will be adopted to guarantee a free and neutral election,” he said.
Regarding Ansar and VDP personnel, Jahangir Alam said around 5,85,000 members — 13 for each of the 45,000 polling centres — will receive pre-election training.
Among them, 135,000 will receive armed training and 450,000 unarmed. The training will conclude by mid-January.
Ansar Battalion members will also serve as striking forces, with 3,157 new recruits currently undergoing training, he said.
A total of 1,100 platoons, each consisting of 33,000 members, from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be deployed across the country.
Training for 60 per cent of BGB members has already been completed, and the rest is expected to finish by 31 December this year, he said.
In addition, around 80,000 armed forces personnel will also be deployed for the polls, he added.
The government is taking all necessary measures to prevent any deterioration of law and order centring the demarcation of constituencies, he said.