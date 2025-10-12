What should I do with a safe exit alone? home adviser asks

In response to a statement that advisers are seeking a “safe exit”, home affairs adviser Lt. Gen. (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said he has no reason to do so.

“My sons and daughters are in the country. What am I supposed to do alone about the safe exit? If anyone wants it, that is their personal matter — but what would I do with a safe exit?” he told newspersons after a core committee meeting on the law and order situation at the Secretariat.

Regarding the recovery of stolen firearms, the adviser said he might provide an update at the next meeting after consulting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP).