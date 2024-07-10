Stakeholders for coordinated action to achieve Universal Eye Health Coverage

Stakeholders in eye care have suggested coordinated action of eye health NGOs and a collaborative plan to achieve the Universal Eye Health Coverage by 2030, a vision set by the World Health Assembly, press release.

Speaking at an event in the capital on Monday (July 8), they also called for brining all organisations in the sector, from national to the grassroots levels, under an umbrella to accelerate efforts needed for Universal Eye Health Coverage.

They were of the opinion that unless such action, plan and efforts it would be hard to attain the Universal Eye Health Coverage within the deadline, which is only five and half years away.