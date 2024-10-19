The invincible Shajahan Khan

Shajahan Khan joined Awami League, shifting away from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jashod). The former lawmaker, popularly known as a workers’ leader, is now a presidium member of the Awami League (AL). A member of the parliament (MP) for eight consecutive times, he also served as the shipping minister in two separate terms of the AL government.

In Madaripur, he established ‘Khan-League’ using his own gang. Even the AL leaders and activists were pushed aside due to the complete dominance of the Khan family. He established sole supremacy in almost all government and private organisations through his brother and relatives. He would control everything – land grabbing, commission business, extortion and tenders of government projects.

Shajahan Khan was the MP from the Madaripur-2 constituency. His family feels he cannot be replaced in Madaripur. No government project would see light without the permission of the Khan family in Sadar and Rajoir upazilas of the district.

Madaripur is also home to Awami League joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim. The two leaders’ rifts have always stirred discussion and debate throughout the last 16 years of the AL rule. Taking advantage of his popularity as a transport workers’ leader, he gradually reached the helm of extortion in the transport sector over the last 15 years and established formidable control over this "toll" collection.

Shajahan Khan formed a platform named ‘Muktijuddher Chetana Bastabayan Mancha’ (platform to uphold the spirit of liberation war) in 2013. He became the president of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Liberation War affairs. He was accused of providing certificates to non-freedom-fighters in exchange for money.