Rise in unidentified bodies, custodial deaths, people doubt law enforcement role: MSF

The number of unidentified bodies and custodial deaths rose significantly across the country in October, compared to September, according to a report of the rights body, Manobadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF).

MSF revealed the data in its October human rights report.

The organisation said that these incidents strongly reflect the growing sense of insecurity in public life, and the increase in such cases has led to public suspicion regarding the role of law enforcement agencies.

MSF publishes a report on the country’s human rights situation every month. The October report was sent to the media today, Friday. The organisation compiles the report based on newspaper reports and its own investigations.