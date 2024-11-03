BNP leader Shahadat Hossain takes oath as Chattogram city mayor

BNP leader Shahadat Hossain has taken oath as the new mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).

Adviser to local government, rural development and cooperative ministry AF Hassan Ariff administered the swearing-in ceremony at the conference room of the local government division at the secretariat on Sunday morning.

BNP’s standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, party’s spokesperson and standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, organizing secretary Mahbubur Rahman Shamim, among others were present on the occasion.