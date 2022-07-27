Rules being changed for 'powerful quarters'

According to Rajuk, the lawmaker of Brahmanbaria-3 constituency was allotted a 10-katha plot at Purbachal in the capital while his wife – Fahima Khatun, former director general of secondary and higher education division -- was allotted a 3-katha plot at sector-9 in Uttara. The lease deed of his plot is yet to be completed.

However, his wife got the plot jointly in Uttara and its deed was completed long ago, he told Prothom Alo.

After undertaking a housing project, the Rajuk allots the plots among people of different walks through media circular. Fahima Khatun got allotment of the plot after his application responding to a circular while her husband received the plot under the section-13/A of the regulations, which is known as 'reserved quota'.

According to the section, the government may provide a plot to an individual for his significant contribution to public service as well as the state. The Rajuk board finalizes the allocation subject to approval of the government.

The plots are allocated as per the Dhaka improvement trust (land allotments) rules, 1969. It does not allow allocation of two separate plots to a couple.

If the person applying for a plot has any residential plot or house in the area under Rajuk in his own name, in the name of his or her spouse, in the name of one of his dependents, or if any of them somehow gets a plot allotted by Rajuk, government or the revenue board, he or she will not be entitled to a new plot.

The Rajuk officials said they cancel allotment of a plot immediately after confirmation of two separate plot allocations to a couple. However, the allottees are allowed to choose the flat they want to disown.

According to the rules, to prevent allocations of several plots to a family, the applicant has to provide an affidavit through a magistrate while receiving allotment of a plot. He categorically states in the affidavit that he or any of his family members does not own any plot in Rajuk areas. There are arrangements for legal action if an applicant provides false information.

RAM Obaidul Moktadir Chowdhury had provided such an affidavit while receiving allotment of the plot in 2013. He said in the document that he never received a plot in his own name. However, the affidavit did not mention whether his wife or any of his dependents got any plot or not.

The Rajuk officials later came to know that the lawmaker’s wife also has a plot in a housing project. It sought instructions from the housing and public works ministry in this regard. After spells of letter trade between the two government entities, the issue was tabled in a board meeting of Rajuk in March.

According to the documents, the meeting decided to put the issue on the agenda after amending the Rajuk rules and regulations regarding plot allotment.

The draft of the new plot allotment regulations was formulated at a time when ABM Amin Ullah Noori was chairman of the Rajuk. He joined the road transport and highways division as secretary on 4 June.

Are the draft regulations being formulated to secure the allotments of the two plots? He, replying to this question, ruled out the allegation terming it false and rumor. The draft will be made public and views will be taken from all before its finalization.

However, the Rajuk sources said the draft was not made public before it was sent to the ministry for final approval. Such drafts, in most of the cases, are uploaded on the website publicly and views are taken from the stakeholders.

Anisur Rahman, current chairman of Rajuk, told Prothom Alo on Monday that he is not aware of the allotment as well as the draft regulations. The issue was not discussed after he assumed office.