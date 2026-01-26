TIB demands white paper on Yunus-led interim govt’s ‘three zeros’ achievements
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has called on the interim government to publish a white paper at the end of its tenure, detailing how far the government led by professor Muhammad Yunus fulfilled the responsibilities associated with his internationally promoted “Three Zeros” vision.
The call was made on Monday morning at a human chain organised by TIB on Manik Mia Avenue in front of the Jatiya Sangsad bhaban (national parliament building), marking the UN-declared International Clean Energy Day 2026.
Speaking at the event, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said professor Yunus globally advocates the concept of “Three Zeros”—zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero net carbon emissions—but the public deserves to know how much of that responsibility his government has actually fulfilled at the national level after assuming power.
“Given the global promotion of the Three Zeros, I believe the people of this country will want to know—through a white paper—how much responsibility was actually fulfilled around these three issues during this government’s tenure,” he said.
Iftekharuzzaman also criticised the interim government for failing to observe International Clean Energy Day, saying Bangladesh, as a UN member state, had fallen short of its responsibility.
Raising concerns over national security and long-term sustainability, Iftekharuzzaman questioned whether those in power were sufficiently considering national existence and security.
“The purpose of observing this day is to raise awareness, especially among those in state power, to actively work toward reducing carbon emissions. The government failed to observe the day,” he said.
He added that the failure was particularly embarrassing because the government is led by the very person who is internationally recognised as the proponent of the Three Zeros concept. “I am deeply embarrassed by this failure,” he said.
According to the TIB executive director, the interim government missed a crucial opportunity to lay the foundation for zero carbon emissions.
“The government had the chance to take initiatives that a future elected government could have carried forward. Why the people of this country lost that opportunity must be explained by the interim government,” he stated.
Professor Yunus has long promoted the global vision of zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero net carbon emissions. However, Iftekharuzzaman argued that after forming the government, its actions contradicted those very principles.
He strongly criticised the draft Energy and Power Sector Master Plan (EPSMP 2025) prepared by the interim government, saying it remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels and offers no clear roadmap for Bangladesh’s transition to clean energy.
The government had the chance to take initiatives that a future elected government could have carried forward. Why the people of this country lost that opportunity must be explained by the interim governmentIftekharuzzaman, TIB executive director
Raising concerns over national security and long-term sustainability, Iftekharuzzaman questioned whether those in power were sufficiently considering national existence and security. “Through this draft master plan, the government has shown a tendency to impose decisions,” he said.
He further alleged that a defining feature of the interim government’s actions has been a lack of participatory decision-making. He urged future elected governments to ensure that the plan is implemented only after incorporating the views of stakeholders.
At the human chain, TIB clean energy project co-coordinator Ashna Islam presented a concept paper on renewable energy and good governance for sustainable development.
She said International Clean Energy Day serves as a vital moment to unite the global community in advocating for sustainable and renewable energy transitions.
The concept paper outlined several recommendations, including: a political commitment to gradually phase out fossil fuels and increase the share of renewable energy in the national energy mix; incorporating feedback from civil society, independent experts and relevant stakeholders before finalising the draft Energy and Power Sector Master Plan; adopting energy-sector policies aimed at achieving net-zero emissions and a full transition to renewable energy by 2050; formulating and implementing policies to attract both domestic and foreign investment in renewable energy; prioritising renewable energy projects while ensuring conflict-free, transparent approval and contracting processes.
Representatives from like-minded organisations, including Waterkeepers Bangladesh, Kormojibi Nari, Bangladesh Sustainable and Renewable Energy Association, Manusher Jonno Foundation, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), ActionAid Bangladesh, Media Resources Development Initiative (MRDI), and Bangladesh Enterprise Institute, expressed solidarity at the event.
They jointly criticised the draft EPSMP-2025 and called on the interim government to immediately withdraw the policy.