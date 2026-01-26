TIB demands white paper on Yunus-led interim govt’s ‘three zeros’ achievements

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has called on the interim government to publish a white paper at the end of its tenure, detailing how far the government led by professor Muhammad Yunus fulfilled the responsibilities associated with his internationally promoted “Three Zeros” vision.

The call was made on Monday morning at a human chain organised by TIB on Manik Mia Avenue in front of the Jatiya Sangsad bhaban (national parliament building), marking the UN-declared International Clean Energy Day 2026.

Speaking at the event, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said professor Yunus globally advocates the concept of “Three Zeros”—zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero net carbon emissions—but the public deserves to know how much of that responsibility his government has actually fulfilled at the national level after assuming power.