Rabindranath Tagore’s 162nd birth anniversary being marked

Monday marks the 162nd birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, one of the most revered poets and litterateurs in history, who towers above everyone else in the canon of Bangla.

Born on 7 May, 1861 at Jorasanko mansion in Kolkata, Tagore was a poet, visual artist, playwright, novelist, as well as a composer whose works reshaped Bangla literature and music in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.