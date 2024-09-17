British Council appoints Stephen Forbes as the new country director

British Council has appointed Stephen Forbes as the new country director for its Bangladesh operation. Stephen, who brings over 20 years of experience with the British Council, will spearhead initiatives focused on education, arts, and the English language.

Stephen's includes previous roles as Country Director in Sudan, Kuwait and Botswana, as well as Regional Programmes Director in East Asia and the Middle East and North Africa. Stephen has also served as the European Co-Director on a legal reform programme in China, funded by the European Union.

He holds an MSc in Business Administration from London Business School and an MA (Hons.) in Mandarin Chinese from Edinburgh University.