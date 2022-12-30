City people know less about services than rural people

Pakhi Akhter (38), a resident of Nandipara area in capital’s Khilgaon has received allowance under the mother and child benefit programme for three years in total, since she became pregnant.

She had received the allowance from a different area with help from one of her relatives. The allowance is available in her village also.

When she went to tell many poor pregnant women in Nandipara about this allowance, she found out that most of them didn’t know about it. In fact, she herself doesn’t know where to go or who to ask in case a pregnant woman of Nandipara wants to receive this allowance.

While taking to Pakhi Akhter in Nandipara on 28 November, a female cancer patient of the same area shared her story as well.

She said, she didn’t know about the one-time assistance cancer patients are provided by the social services department. Once she learnt about it, she applied to the local social service office a few months ago. But, she hasn’t received any response yet.