19 killed, 50 injured in Uttara aircraft crash
At least 19 people died as a training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, just after 12 minutes of takeoff on Monday afternoon.
At least 50 other people have sustained injuries in the incident.
Fire Service and Civil Defence director general Brig. Gen. Mohammad Zahed Kamal shared this information to the media while visiting the scene around 4:45 pm today.
According to the ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations), an F-7 BJI training aircraft of the air force crashed on Monday. The aircraft took off at 1:06 pm. Fire service said the training aircraft crashed at 1:18 pm.
Mahmudul Hasan, a Prothom Alo correspondent present at the scene, reported around 4:00 pm that a large crowd had gathered in front of Milestone College. Ambulances were seen leaving the damaged college building one after another. Authorities were now appealing for blood donations for the injured.