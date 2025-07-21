19 killed, 50 injured in Uttara aircraft crash

At least 19 people died as a training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, just after 12 minutes of takeoff on Monday afternoon.

At least 50 other people have sustained injuries in the incident.

Fire Service and Civil Defence director general Brig. Gen. Mohammad Zahed Kamal shared this information to the media while visiting the scene around 4:45 pm today.