National Eidgah congregation at 7:30am; Baitul Mukarram backup venue in bad weather
The main Eid congregation on the day of Eid-ul-Azha (Thursday, 28 May) will be held at around 7:30 am at the National Eidgah ground in the capital, according to a press release issued by the Islamic Foundation.
The statement said the Eid prayers at the National Eidgah will be led by Mufti Muhammad Abdul Malek, khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
A special prayer will also be offered highliting the significance of Eid-ul-Azha while seeking unity of the Muslim Ummah, peace, prosperity, as well as the welfare of the country and the nation.
If the weather turns adverse and it is not possible to arrange the congregation at the National Eidgah, the main Eid congregation will instead be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 8:00 am.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Islamic Foundation have requested worshippers to attend the congregation on time.
To facilitate worshippers, overall preparations have been taken in coordination with the relevant agencies to ensure necessary security and ablution arrangements at the National Eidgah area.