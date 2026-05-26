National Eidgah congregation at 7:30am; Baitul Mukarram backup venue in bad weather

The main Eid congregation on the day of Eid-ul-Azha (Thursday, 28 May) will be held at around 7:30 am at the National Eidgah ground in the capital, according to a press release issued by the Islamic Foundation.

The statement said the Eid prayers at the National Eidgah will be led by Mufti Muhammad Abdul Malek, khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

A special prayer will also be offered highliting the significance of Eid-ul-Azha while seeking unity of the Muslim Ummah, peace, prosperity, as well as the welfare of the country and the nation.