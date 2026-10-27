If Sheikh Hasina returns to the country, she will face justice, not mob violence: Prime Minister’s Adviser
Zahed Ur Rahman, the Prime Minister’s adviser on information and broadcasting, has said that if Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister ousted during the July mass uprising, returns to the country, she will have to face justice. In this regard, he said Sheikh Hasina would not face mob violence if she returned to Bangladesh.
He made the remarks today, Tuesday, in response to a journalist’s question at the government’s regular press briefing, held at the secretariat to inform the public about the government’s activities.
Speaking about Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister’s adviser on information and broadcasting said, “We want her to come, and we would be happy if she does. We won’t have to bring her here by force. If she comes, she will face trial. She is a convict sentenced to death. Once she returns, whatever needs to happen under the legal process will take place.”
However, Zahed Ur Rahman also expressed doubts about whether Sheikh Hasina would return to the country. According to him, the discussion on this issue will continue.
The Prime Minister’s adviser on information and broadcasting also spoke about what might happen if Sheikh Hasina returns to Bangladesh. He said, “If she (Sheikh Hasina) returns to the country, she will face justice. She will not face a mob. She will not face anything illegal.”
Zahed Ur Rahman added, “...She (Sheikh Hasina) did not deliver justice. We will ensure justice in her case. Let her come; she is welcome.”