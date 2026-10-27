If Sheikh Hasina returns to the country, she will face justice, not mob violence: Prime Minister’s Adviser

Zahed Ur Rahman, the Prime Minister’s adviser on information and broadcasting, has said that if Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister ousted during the July mass uprising, returns to the country, she will have to face justice. In this regard, he said Sheikh Hasina would not face mob violence if she returned to Bangladesh.

He made the remarks today, Tuesday, in response to a journalist’s question at the government’s regular press briefing, held at the secretariat to inform the public about the government’s activities.