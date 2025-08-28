14-member working group now formed to review demands of BSc, diploma engineers
A 14-member working group has been formed to review the demands of individuals holding BSc and diploma degrees in the engineering profession.
The group will be headed by housing and public works ministry secretary Nazrul Islam.
This information was shared today, Thursday, by environmental adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan following a meeting held at the conference room of the public administration ministry at the Secretariat.
Syeda Rizwana Hasan stated that the heads of the government agencies responsible for hiring engineers have been included in the working group.
In response to the demands of engineering students, the government also formed an eight-member committee yesterday, Wednesday, headed by energy adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan.
This committee held its first meeting today in the conference room of the public administration ministry at the secretariat.
Following the meeting, committee member and adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan told reporters that the issue between BSc degree holders and diploma holders in the engineering profession is not new — it has been ongoing for a long time. In order to resolve it, discussions need to be held with all stakeholders. That’s why a 14-member working group has been formed.
She noted that all government agencies involved in recruiting engineers are included in the working group. "They will listen to both BSc degree holders and diploma holders," she said. "After that, the opinions of those who are experienced and well-informed on the matter will be taken into account. Any legal aspects involved will also be reviewed. Based on this, the committee will submit its final report."
Calling on the protesters not to cause public inconvenience, Syeda Rizwana Hasan urged them to submit their demands in writing to the head of the working group, the public works ministry secrectary. She added that if they wish, they can also discuss their concerns directly with the committee or sit with the working group.
"This issue will not be resolved overnight," she said. "The committee has been given one month to present its recommendations."
Committee head Fouzul Kabir Khan said that the main committee will sit with both the protesters and their guardians. The committee will also meet with government agencies that recruit engineers — particularly the Public Works Department, the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), and the Power Development Board (PDB).
When asked about the immediate solution, Fouzul Kabir Khan replied, “This is the solution. The protesters are welcome to meet with the working group at any time. The graduate engineers have a three-point demand, while the diploma holders have a seven-point demand. We need to listen to both sides and understand their perspectives. The issue must be resolved impartially.”
He added that there are differences of opinion between the two groups, and the committee’s role is to build a bridge — to bring both sides together.
In response to another question, Fouzul Kabir Khan said that the working group has already begun its work, and the first meeting will be held this Sunday.
The government has formed an eight-member committee to evaluate the legitimacy of the professional demands made by BSc degree holders and diploma holders in the engineering profession and to formulate recommendations accordingly. The cabinet division issued a notification regarding the formation of the committee on Wednesday.
In this committee, adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan has been appointed as the chair, and Kazi Muhammad Mozammel Haque, additional secretary (Coordination & Reforms) of the public administration, has been appointed as the member secretary.
The notification, signed by additional secretary Md Humayun Kabir, states that the government has formed the committee “to assess the validity of the professional demands of BSc and diploma holders in the engineering profession and to prepare recommendations accordingly.”
Other members of the committee include adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Professor Chowdhury Rafiq-ul-Abar, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Engineer Mohammad Rezaul Islam (President of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh), Engineer M. Kabir Hossain (President of the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh), and Engineer Tanvir Manzur (Chairman of the Board of Accreditation for Engineering and Technical Education).
After the first meeting, Fouzul Kabir Khan stated that six out of the eight committee members were present. One member is currently abroad, and another could not attend due to illness.
Graduate engineers are protesting with a three-point demand, while diploma holders are demonstrating with a seven-point demand. The key demands of the engineering students are:
Recruitment for the 9th-grade assistant engineer position should be done only through examinations, with a minimum qualification of a BSc in Engineering.
Diploma holders are currently eligible to apply for the 10th-grade position — BSc degree holders should also be allowed to apply for this position.
Only those who have completed a BSc in Engineering should be officially allowed to use the title "Engineer."
The seven-point demands of the diploma holders include:
Clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of BSc and diploma engineers in the engineering workforce.
Reserving the post of sub-assistant engineer exclusively for graduates of polytechnic and monotechnic institutes.
In all government, semi-government, autonomous engineering organisations, departments, and power & energy companies, the ratio of BSc to diploma engineers should be set at 1:5.
The promotion quota from sub-assistant engineer to assistant engineer should be increased from 33 per cent to 50 per cent.
Administrative posts should be filled by recruits from the administration cadre.
Engineers should not be transferred to other cadres or professions — such transfers should be strictly prohibited.
In addition, emphasis has been placed on improving the quality of diploma engineering education by developing a modern curriculum in English, ensuring a teacher-student ratio of 1:12, modernising laboratories and workshops, supplying necessary raw materials, and providing adequate facilities for vocational students.
There is also a demand to increase the amount of scholarships for diploma engineering students and to ensure opportunities for higher education through credit transfer to engineering universities and colleges for diploma holders.