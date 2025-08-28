14-member working group now formed to review demands of BSc, diploma engineers

A 14-member working group has been formed to review the demands of individuals holding BSc and diploma degrees in the engineering profession.

The group will be headed by housing and public works ministry secretary Nazrul Islam.

This information was shared today, Thursday, by environmental adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan following a meeting held at the conference room of the public administration ministry at the Secretariat.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan stated that the heads of the government agencies responsible for hiring engineers have been included in the working group.

In response to the demands of engineering students, the government also formed an eight-member committee yesterday, Wednesday, headed by energy adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan.

This committee held its first meeting today in the conference room of the public administration ministry at the secretariat.

Following the meeting, committee member and adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan told reporters that the issue between BSc degree holders and diploma holders in the engineering profession is not new — it has been ongoing for a long time. In order to resolve it, discussions need to be held with all stakeholders. That’s why a 14-member working group has been formed.