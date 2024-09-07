Ex-army chief Moeen U Ahmed breaks silence, says people in dark about Pilkhana killings
Moeen U Ahmed was the army staff when the BDR mutiny took place on 25-26 February in 2009 and a total of 74 people, including 57 army officers, were killed at Pilkhana in Dhaka. After one and a half decades, he has recently disclosed his role during the incident.
Former army chief Moeen U Ahmed has come up with a statement over the brutal killings at then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) headquarters at Pilkhana in Dhaka that took place on 25-26 February in 2009.
Throughout the last 15 years, the people have been apprised of the perspective of the previous government only, while the actual incidents remained undisclosed, he said in the video statement on YouTube from Florida in the United States.
Later, he confirmed to Prothom Alo over the phone that the YouTube channel – Moeen Ahmed – and the 29-minute statement is his own. He could not make the statement with Awami League in power, and the changeover in the country brought him the opportunity. He feels that the people should know about the true incidents and the role played by the army.
A total of 74 people, including 57 army officers, were killed at Pilkhana in Dhaka on the fateful day. The former army chief said a large number of people are unaware of the role of the army and the then-army chief in handling the BDR mutiny, while some hold negative perceptions. Now, he aims to clarify the issues.
Recalling the day, Moeen said he had a conversation with the then director general (DG) of the BDR, Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed (who was killed in the mutiny) on the morning on 25 February, 2009, about providing some unused weapons from the army to the BDR. The DG agreed to receive the weapons. Moeen believes the DG BDR was not aware of the impending mutiny then.
While in a meeting at around 9:30 am, the army chief was informed of unrest in Pilkhana. Moeen said, “My principal secretary Col Feroz entered the room and whispered in my ear that there was trouble in Pilkhana. It needs your directives.”
He immediately postponed the meeting and tried to communicate with the then prime minister and the DG BDR, but their phones were found busy consistently. Meantime, the military intelligence briefed him on the situation, and he, sensing the gravity of the situation, ordered the 46th independent infantry brigade to prepare for an operation, dubbed 'Operation Restore Order,'
Moeen U Ahmed said he was able to reach the DG BDR at 9:47 am, who gave a brief account of the horrible situation. The DG reported that during the Darbar (special assembly), two armed soldiers entered the hall. One approached him from behind while the other crossed the hall and exited. Shortly after, there were gunshots outside the hall, and the soldiers who were attending the Darbar started shouting, stood up, and left the hall.
“It seemed everything was part of a premeditated plan, and being executed as per the plan,” said Moeen. He clarified that many people believe that the DG BDR DG called me for help, but it is contrary to the reality. “I called the DG BDR and informed him of the actions we were taking.”
He mentioned that he was able to contact then prime minister Sheikh Hasina at 9:54 am. "By that time, she had received significant information about the BDR mutiny. When I informed her about the plan for an operation, she asked how long it would take to mobilise the brigade. I replied it typically takes six hours, but can be expedited to two hours.”
Sheikh Hasina granted permission for the 46th brigade to proceed to Pilkhana. Moeen U Ahmed said the brigade commenced its journey within an hour. Led by Brig Gen Hakim, the then commander of the 46th brigade, 10 officers and 655 soldiers set out towards Pilkhana, and the advanced group crossed the Jahangir gate at 10:30 am.
Meanwhile, the BDR rebels had deployed various weapons at the BDR gates to resist any attack. When the first vehicle of the 46th brigade reached near the main gate of Pilkhana at 11 am, the rebels targeted a pickup truck with a rocket, killing the driver instantly and seriously injuring the passenger beside him, the former army chief recounted.
He also said an attempt was made from his office to contact the DG BDR around 10:35 am, but it was unsuccessful, possibly because he had already been killed. Citing the assumption of then Lt Col Shams, he said many officers were shot dead between 10:30 and 11:00 am, while the army brigade reached there after 11 am.
Moeen U Ahmed also said Cap Shafiq had reached Pilkhana with 355 RAB members under his command before 10 am, but he was denied permission from the seniors to enter the Pilkhana. The former army chief believes that the situation might have been easier to manage, and the damage could have been mitigated, had Cap Shafiq been allowed entry.
At around 11:45 am, the principal staff officer of the armed forces division informed Moeen U Ahmed that the government was trying to resolve the issue through political means. The rebels had demanded the withdrawal of the army from the area before any negotiations could take place. Hence, the government ordered the army to move out of sight, at least two kilometers north. It was decided that if negotiations failed, military action would be taken.
Asked to go to Jamuna
The PSO called Moeen U Ahmed around 12 noon and called him to meet prime minister Hasina on emergency basis at state guest house Jamuna. He went there.
Moeen said Awami League leaders Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Mirza Azam went to Pilkhana with white flags around 1:00am for dialogue with the rebel BDR men. By that time the government informed that the army will remain deployed at Pilkhana main gate area while RAB and police at two different areas. The Dairy Gate area remained unprotected.
Moeen said he saw many people loitering around Jamuna who had no reason to stay there. They came just out of curiosity. The cabinet was holding a meeting. No decision was being taken. Moeen came to know that many were killed in Pilkhana from an officer who had fled from the BDR headquarters.
After the cabinet meeting, Sheikh Hasina held another brief meeting and then summoned the chiefs of armed forces. Moeen said chiefs of air force and navy went there one and half hours after he had reached Jamuna. Sheikh Hasina informed them that the effort is on to make a political solution to the problem. Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Mirza Azam were coming to Jamuna with a delegation of mutineers who sought general amnesty. Sheikh Hasina asked the chiefs of armed forces to tell the mutineers if they had anything to say.
Moeen said, ‘I told her (Sheikh Hasina) then that, “Many have been killed. No demand should be heeded. You tell them to stop killing officers right away in the first place. Secondly, those detained must be released immediately. Thirdly, the mutineers must surrender their weapons and fourthly extending general amnesty is impossible.”
Moeen mentioned that Sheikh Hasina held the meeting with mutineers at a point with Sheikh Fazle NooOn r Taposh, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Mirza Azam in attendance. Moeen said he didn't know what was discussed at the first part of the meeting. He was called at the later stage of the meeting. At that point, the former prime minister extended general amnesty and asked the mutineers to surrender. The mutineers left Jamuna for Pilkhana at 6:37pm. After reaching Pilkhana, they announced not to surrender until a gazette published on general amnesty. They started firing again and looking for officers.
Moeen said the then home minister Sahara Khatun, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and IGP went to Pilkhana to hold discussion at 12 night. The mutineers surrendered some weapons and released eight families. Three were families of officers. Sahara Khatun knew officers were under confinement. She did not take any initiative to release them, and did not even ask for their updates.
On 26 February 2009 the mutineers began opening fire again. The prime minister at 10am called Moeen U Ahmed. He said she was told that if the mutineers did not surrender, a military operation would be launched. He asked permission to being in tanks from Savar. Permission was granted. He immediately ordered for tanks to be brought forward. In the meantime, other preparations were being made.
Moeen U Ahmed said that the mutineers agreed to surrender unconditionally when they heard that the army was prepared and that tanks were being brought in. At 2pm, Sheikh Hasina addressed the national and fixed a deadline for the surrender, as advised by Moeen U Ahmed. Seeing the army's preparation to launch an attack, the mutineers became desperate for talks and surrender and they hoisted a white flag. At night the home minister and a team entered Pilkhana and the mutineers surrendered. Thus an end came to the 33 hour mutiny. A total of 57 officers, the backbone of the army, lost their lives.
Moeen U Ahmed also spoke about the investigations into the BDR incident. He said, "When I passed orders to investigate the BDT incident, I was told, when the government is looking into the matter, why should you all intervene?"
In reply Moeen U Ahmed had said that he must find the reason behind the killing of so many army officers. They government did not say anything anymore, but it hardly extended any cooperation in the investigations. The responsibility of the investigations was given to Lt Gen Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, the present advisor for home affairs.
Moeen U Ahmed said that he hoped Jahangir Alam Chowdhury would reconstitute the inquiry committee and successfully find those responsible. He had spoken to the home advisor after the formation of the new government.
In his video talk, Moeen U Ahmed said he had written a book about the BDR killings and it would be published shortly.