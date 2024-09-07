Ex-army chief Moeen U Ahmed breaks silence, says people in dark about Pilkhana killings

Former army chief Moeen U Ahmed has come up with a statement over the brutal killings at then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) headquarters at Pilkhana in Dhaka that took place on 25-26 February in 2009.

Throughout the last 15 years, the people have been apprised of the perspective of the previous government only, while the actual incidents remained undisclosed, he said in the video statement on YouTube from Florida in the United States.

Later, he confirmed to Prothom Alo over the phone that the YouTube channel – Moeen Ahmed – and the 29-minute statement is his own. He could not make the statement with Awami League in power, and the changeover in the country brought him the opportunity. He feels that the people should know about the true incidents and the role played by the army.