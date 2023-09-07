Healthcare for freedom fighters: Many not aware of medical benefits

Two freedom fighters were wandering aimlessly with some documents at the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs. One had travelled from Jashore, and the other had come from Mymensingh. Both came to seek assistance for their medical treatment, but unfortunately, they were unable to reach the Minister of Liberation War Affairs.

These freedom fighters had arrived at the Ministry, located on Bangladesh Secretariat Link Road in the capital, with various issues, including their own concerns. However, it was unnecessary for these two individuals to visit the ministry seeking medical assistance. If they had identified themselves as freedom fighters, they could have gone directly to the hospital for medical treatment.