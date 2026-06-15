Quintuplets in NICU as parents battle to save them
Mostakim Hossai, 24, and Samrina Akhter, 20, are a couple from Sonaimuri upazila in Noakhali. They have been married for the past two years. Three months into Samrina’s pregnancy, an ultrasound revealed that she was carrying six babies.
Physicians said such a pregnancy could pose serious risks to both the mother and the newborns, and advised the couple to opt for an abortion. While family members and relatives supported the medical advice, the couple decided to move forward with the pregnancy.
By then, physicians had confirmed that five fetuses had survived. After months of intense physical strain, anxiety and financial pressure, Samrina gave birth to five babies–three boys and two girls–at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday.
The babies were born prematurely and are in fragile condition. Each weighs around one kilogram. Three of the newborns are receiving treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the DMCH, while the remaining two are admitted to the NICU of a private hospital in Dhaka.
NICU stay required for at least a month
At around 12:15 pm on Sunday (14 June), a conversation was held with Samrina at the DMCH. Lying in her hospital bed, the new mother expressed her immense joy at giving birth to her children. However, anxiety lurks in the corner of her mind. She is constantly worried that her children are premature and admitted to the NICU.
Samrina said physicians have initially informed her that the five underweight newborns may need to stay at the NICU for about a month. Her primary concern now is where the funds for this long-term medical treatment will come from.
The financial and medical burden was immense. To ensure a safe delivery, Samrina had to take expensive injections. To monitor if the babies were developing correctly, she had to undergo costly, individual anomaly scans for each child every single month.
During the conversation, Samrina shared that she is a student at Joyag College in Noakhali. However, she was unable to sit for her HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) exams due to the pregnancy. Her husband, Mostakim, is a first-division cricketer.
At the time of the interview, Mostakim was at the private hospital, visiting the two babies admitted there. Samrina’s mother was with her at DMCH.
Such incidents are rare
Speaking with the DMCH Director Brigadier General Md. Asaduzzaman at his office, he told Prothom Alo that Samrina’s physical condition had been very critical. She gave birth via surgery at just 30 weeks of pregnancy.
The director stated that newborns weighing under 2.5 kg are generally considered premature. These five infants each weigh less than one kilogram. They have been placed in the NICU for their well-being.
He added that while births of triplets are becoming frequent, the birth of so many children at once is quite rare.
He noted that only two such incidents have occurred at DMCH in the last two and a half years, including a previous case where a woman gave birth to six children at once.
Md. Asaduzzaman further noted that there are only 38 beds in the hospital's NICU. Consequently, it was not possible to provide more than three beds for this family. Many other children are on the waiting list.
While births of triplets are becoming frequent, the birth of so many children at once is quite rare.
Upon hearing the news of the quintuplets, the Department of Social Services stepped in to help. Shahnaz Rahman, a child protection social worker from the department’s child helpline 1098, told Prothom Alo that they are providing as much assistance as possible regarding the infants’ NICU admission and overall medical treatment.
A journey of pain and a moment of joy
Samrina is the eldest of three siblings. She has been married to Mostakim for about two years. “These are our first children,” she said. “I truly felt that through me, Allah wanted to bring five lives into this world.”
But then began her grueling journey. Carrying five children meant her abdomen grew to an unusual size. Her feet swelled, she lost her appetite and even the slightest movement became a struggle. On her physician’s advice, she spent most of her time lying down. When she had to walk, two people had to support her from both sides. In just five months, her weight shot up from 52 kg to 87 kg.
At around six months of pregnancy, physicians at Noakhali hospital advised the couple to seek advanced medical care in Dhaka, saying it would be too risky to attempt to give birth there. They then moved to Dhaka and rented a single-room apartment.
The financial and medical burden was immense. To ensure a safe delivery, Samrina had to take expensive injections. To monitor if the babies were developing correctly, she had to undergo costly, individual anomaly scans for each child every single month.
Mostakim and I are from humble backgrounds. Mostakim does not have a permanent job and they are currently relying on loans to stay afloat.
Physicians had initially planned for a C-section at 32 weeks. However, her condition worsened and the surgery had to be moved up to the 30th week.
Samrina explained that she was first admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with a urinary tract infection. After 12 days in the ward, the fetal heart rates suddenly dropped, prompting physicians to proceed with the emergency surgery.
Tensed over medical bills
When asked how they are managing the staggering costs of treatment, Samrina explained that both she and Mostakim come from humble backgrounds. Mostakim does not have a permanent job and they are currently relying on loans to stay afloat.
Despite the pressure, Samrina says Mostakim has been incredibly supportive. “Whenever I ask about the expenses, he tells me, ‘Don’t worry about these things anymore. Just focus on your recovery,’” she said.
By 3:00 PM, Mostakim had arrived at DMCH after checking on his two infants at the private hospital. He noted that while DMCH expenses are primarily for medicines and tests, the bill at the private hospital is mounting to approximately Tk 50,000 every day.
The new father shared that they have already spent around Tk 700,000 since the beginning of the pregnancy. To raise the funds, he was forced to sell his sports goods shop in Dhaka. He has also received some financial assistance from relatives and friends.
Yet, despite the crushing anxiety and debt, Mostakim is filled with joy. "I am so happy for my children," he said. "All I want now is for my wife and babies to recover and come home healthy."