Quintuplets in NICU as parents battle to save them

Mostakim Hossai, 24, and Samrina Akhter, 20, are a couple from Sonaimuri upazila in Noakhali. They have been married for the past two years. Three months into Samrina’s pregnancy, an ultrasound revealed that she was carrying six babies.

Physicians said such a pregnancy could pose serious risks to both the mother and the newborns, and advised the couple to opt for an abortion. While family members and relatives supported the medical advice, the couple decided to move forward with the pregnancy.

By then, physicians had confirmed that five fetuses had survived. After months of intense physical strain, anxiety and financial pressure, Samrina gave birth to five babies–three boys and two girls–at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday.

The babies were born prematurely and are in fragile condition. Each weighs around one kilogram. Three of the newborns are receiving treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the DMCH, while the remaining two are admitted to the NICU of a private hospital in Dhaka.