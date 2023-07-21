Dhaka North City introducing ‘Bti’ against Aedes, what will happen?

The expert opinion about eradicating Aedes mosquito, responsible for spreading dengue, is to strike on its breeding grounds first. But that does not seem to be happening that much.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) this time has brought Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) to destroy the mosquito breeding grounds. This has been proven effective in many countries, said experts.

Bti is a sort of bacteria which destroys mosquito larvae. One of its characteristics is that it does not have any side-effects on the human body. Not only that, it does not harm any other marine life either when applied on water. DNCC mayor Md Atiqul Islam told Prothom Alo last Thursday that the Bti is now waiting to be examined by customs at the port.

Dengue infection is seeing a huge rise in the capital and has spread to other parts of the country. The death toll is also increasing. While running the larvae survey at the beginning of the year, the health department had warned that dengue could increase at a massive rate this time. And that’s exactly what is happening in reality.