Rohingyas won't be allowed any more to enter Bangladesh: Home minister

The government is planning to evacuate members of 300 Bangladeshi families in Ghumdhum union along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban following firing and mortar shelling near Tumbru border for the last one month.
Asaduzzaman Khan said the country lodged a strong protest over the intrusion of mortar shells, aerial firings and airspace violations from Myanmar, causing death and injuries to the people inside Bangladesh territory.
He said, "We have beefed up the security measures in the border area. A discussion over the issue was held between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Myanmar’s Border Guard Police (BGP). We protested the intrusion of mortar shells to Bangladesh. If it does not work well, we will move to the United Nations (UN)."
Earlier on yesterday, the government asked the BGB and Coastguard to remain on high alert in the border area to ward off any impact of violence in Rakhine state.