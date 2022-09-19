Bangladesh

Rohingyas won't be allowed any more to enter Bangladesh: Home minister

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday said no more Rohingya will be allowed to enter the country.

Those who entered the country earlier fleeing persecution in Myanmar have created many problems.     

The home boss came up with this remark while addressing an event at Bashundhara convention hall in Dhaka marking the five years' anniversary of Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police.  

The government is planning to evacuate members of 300 Bangladeshi families in Ghumdhum union along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban following firing and mortar shelling near Tumbru border for the last one month.

Asaduzzaman Khan said the country lodged a strong protest over the intrusion of mortar shells, aerial firings and airspace violations from Myanmar, causing death and injuries to the people inside Bangladesh territory.

He said, "We have beefed up the security measures in the border area. A discussion over the issue was held between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Myanmar’s Border Guard Police (BGP). We protested the intrusion of mortar shells to Bangladesh. If it does not work well, we will move to the United Nations (UN)."        

Earlier on yesterday, the government asked the BGB and Coastguard to remain on high alert in the border area to ward off any impact of violence in Rakhine state.   

