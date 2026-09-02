“We were looking at the plate of rice”: 2 Bangladeshis recount harrowing experience in Libyan detention camp

“We were just looking at the plate of rice, bhai, instead of eating. Just seeing rice on the plane was enough to fill our stomachs.” This is how Mashiur Rahman described receiving a meal of rice on the flight back to Bangladesh from Libya after 45 long days.

He landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on a special Buraq Air flight from the Tajoura detention centre in Tripoli at 10:00 am on Tuesday. Having endured a protracted period of captivity, he and 174 other Bangladeshi nationals returned home with the assistance of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Mashiur Rahman and Sohel Mia sat side by side on an Ajmeri Glory bus heading towards Gulistan from outside the airport. Both were dressed in navy-blue tracksuits. To an onlooker, they might have appeared to be returning from a workout or a sporting event; however, the blue bags provided by the IOM told a vastly different story.

On Tuesday, Prothom Alo’s correspondent spoke with them on their journey from the airport to Gulistan.