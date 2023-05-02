Damaged embankment accelerates risk in Koyra

The embankment in Koyra upazilla of Khulna is damaged every year as monsoon begins. Vast areas are inundated which destroy houses and crops. There have been erosions in various places of about 12 km embankment of Shakbaria river and Kapotakshya river in Koiyra even before the monsoon this year. Residents of five unions are at risk of collapse.

Locals objected that the public representatives are informed about the damage several times, they only make empty promises. No one takes initiative to repair the collapsed embankment. However, the public representatives say that when the matter was reported to the officials of the Water Development Board (WDB), they just made excuses.

Deputy assistant engineer of WDB Khulna, Romit Hossain Moni said, "We have submitted the list of risky embankments in Koyra to the higher authorities. Work will be done on an urgent basis in all those places before monsoon.”

WDB sources said that after Cyclone Ampan and Yaas, broken embankments were repaired at 21 places in the upazila. Besides, 20 kilometers of damaged embankments were repaired by filling with soil and sandbags. At present, more than seven kilometres of renovation work is underway. Yet nine to 10 km embankment is still at risk.